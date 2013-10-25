NEW YORK Oct 25 A federal judge on Friday
rejected Thomson Reuters Corp's bid to dismiss
a lawsuit by a former employee who claims he was fired in
retaliation for complaining about how the company distributed
some economic data.
Mark Rosenblum, the former employee, sued Thomson Reuters in
April, alleging that he lost his job without severance after
telling the Federal Bureau of Investigation that he believed
Thomson Reuters had violated insider-trading laws by the early
release of the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers to some subscribers.
Thomson Reuters requested that a Manhattan federal court
dismiss the claim on the basis that Rosenblum contacted the FBI
and not the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which
provides whistleblower protections.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan concluded,
however, that a 2011 SEC rule did not require Rosenblum to make
a report to that regulator to obtain whistleblower protection.
Scheindlin also dismissed Rosenblum's claim for punitive
damages, saying the law did not authorize them.
A spokesman for Thomson Reuters said the company is
disappointed with the court's decision. "The company has
policies in place to ensure that all terminations are handled
fairly and in accordance with applicable law," said Thomson
Reuters spokesman Lemuel Brewster.
"This decision is not a ruling on the merits of the case,
and we look forward to presenting the facts relating to the
plaintiff's claims as this litigation unfolds. We remain
confident that the claims asserted against us are baseless, and
we will continue to vigorously defend ourselves in court."
Attorneys for Rosenblum were not immediately available to
comment.
Rosenblum claimed that Thomson Reuters released the
University of Michigan survey results to trading clients who pay
a higher fee to receive data two seconds before other regular
subscribers. Regular subscribers get it five minutes ahead of
the general public.
In July, Thomson Reuters said it would suspend its early
release of the consumer sentiment data to its high-speed trading
clients after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
launched a probe into the matter and requested the suspension.
The case is Rosenblum v. Thomson Reuters (Markets) LLC, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-02219.