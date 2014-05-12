May 12 Thomson Reuters Corp
and a former employee who sued the company claiming wrongful
termination reached a settlement agreement, according to a court
document filed on Monday.
The plaintiff Mark Rosenblum, a former Thomson Reuters
employee, sued the global news and data company, saying he lost
his job after complaining about how the company distributed
data.
Rosenblum said he lost his job in retaliation for telling
the Federal Bureau of Investigation that he believed Thomson
Reuters had violated insider-trading laws by the early release
of the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Survey of
Consumers to some subscribers.
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
A spokesman for Thomson Reuters declined to comment.
Rosenblum's attorney David Stone was not immediately available
to comment.
In July, Thomson Reuters suspended its early release of the
consumer sentiment data to its high-speed trading clients after
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman began an
investigation and requested the suspension.
The case is Rosenblum v. Thomson Reuters (Markets) LLC, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-02219.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)