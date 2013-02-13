By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK Feb 13 Thomson Reuters'
shares fell more than 2 percent on its revenue and
margin forecasts for 2013, overshadowing bullish remarks from
Chief Executive James Smith that his turnaround plan was gaining
traction.
The global news and information company posted a
better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday,
largely on costs cuts that will continue through the year. Smith
said he expects 2,500 job cuts in total in the Financial & Risk
division, or about 4 percent of its total global staff, in 2013.
Plans are in place to spend $100 million in severance this
quarter.
The company forecast that 2013 revenue would increase in the
low single digits this year. The outlook was largely anticipated
by analysts, who had forecast a 2 percent rise.
The margin for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation,
and amortization is expected to be in the range of 26 percent
and 27 percent in 2013, lower than the 2012 performance of 27.4
percent.
"It looks like another year where the overall growth will be
muted," said Claudio Aspesi, a senior analyst at Sanford
Bernstein & Co.
Smith said the company was halfway through his turnaround
plan because of product improvements and stabilization in Europe
and that he expects revenue to rebound. "The success we are
having today doesn't start showing up until next year," Smith
said in an interview.
"It's like night and day. We are in a different place."
Smith said he expected Financial & Risk net sales to turn
positive in the second half of the year. This an important gauge
of future performance because subscription-based revenue
typically lags sales by 12 months.
Financial & Risk, which accounts for 54 percent of total
revenue, has struggled in recent years following a troubled
launch for its flagship desktop product Eikon, which is aimed at
bankers, hedge fund managers, and other financial industry
professionals. Cost cutting by banks after the financial crisis
compounded the difficulties, especially in Europe.
"At the end of the day, 2012 was supposed to be a transition
year and now they are talking about 2013," said Swami
Shanmugasundaram, an analyst with Morningstar.
UPSIDE SURPRISE
Thomson Reuters said revenue from ongoing businesses in the
fourth quarter rose 2 percent before currency changes to $3.36
billion, roughly in line with expectations. It was not
immediately clear what the change in costs was on the same
basis.
Click here for graphic:
Adjusted earnings increased to $497 million, or 60 cents per
share, from $445 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier,
beating analysts' average forecast for 55 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Profit in the quarter increased on the back of "continued
cost containment and lower reorganization costs", the company
said. Organic revenue was flat.
"They have worked very hard on cost and the efforts should
be acknowledged," Aspesi said.
The number of Eikon desktops installed rose 33 percent in
the fourth quarter from the previous quarter to 33,900.
For the fourth quarter, revenue at the Financial & Risk
division increased 1 percent due to growth in its Governance,
Risk & Compliance business and its acquisition of electronic
foreign exchange platform FXall.
Revenue in the division's Europe, Middle East and Africa
region and in Asia was down 3 percent, respectively, while the
Americas gained 6 percent.
At its legal division, which includes WestlawNext, revenue
rose 2 percent in the quarter to $861 million. Thomson Reuters
recently acquired London-based Practical Law Company, which
provides guidance and analysis tailored to specific areas of the
law.
Full year revenue at Thomson Reuters rose 3 percent to
$12.89 billion. Bloomberg LP, which competes with Thomson
Reuters on many fronts but gets the bulk of its revenue from
terminal sales to financial institutions, said on Wednesday that
revenue for 2012 rose 4.5 percent to $7.9 billion.
The board approved a 2 cent annual dividend increase to
$1.30 per share.
Thomson Reuters' New York and Toronto listed shares closed
down 2.25 percent at $29.96 and C$30.02, respectively.