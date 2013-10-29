UPDATE 2-British consumer is still spending says Primark owner
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
Oct 29 Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday that net sales in its Financial & Risk division turned positive for the first time since 2011.
The global news and information company reported that third- quarter ongoing revenue rose 2 percent before currency changes to $3.07 billion on strength in its Tax & Accounting and Legal businesses.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 48 cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations by 4 cents.
The company said it also planned to take a $350 million charge to accelerate a cost-saving strategy, primarily in the Financial & Risk division.
Jim Smith, the Thomson Reuters chief executive, said in a statement the company has sold more than 100,000 Eikon desktops to date.
"Though we continue to expect challenging conditions in the coming quarters - particularly with the largest global banks - these are significant steps in returning our financial business to a growth footing," he said.
Smith had said he expected net sales in the Financial & Risk division to turn positive in the second half of this year. Net sales strip out cancellations and is an important indicator because it lags revenue by about 12 months.
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, Feb 27 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it would focus on growing its digital advertising sales and further diversify its income after reporting a 10.7 percent drop in full-year print revenue.
LONDON, Feb 27 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses.