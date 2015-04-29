RPT-After weak March sales, concerns rise over U.S. auto market outlook
DETROIT, April 5 Car dealers on Wednesday added to concerns about the state of the U.S. auto industry and how tough any downturn might be if its six-year recovery has ended.
April 29 Thomson Reuters Corp on Wednesday reported a rise in total quarterly revenue on the strength of its Legal and Tax & Accounting business and improved sales at its Financial & Risk division.
For the first quarter, total revenue increased 2 percent before currency changes to $3.04 billion, in line with analysts expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. However, when currency changes were factored in, total revenue fell 3 percent.
Adjusted for special items, income was $353 million, or 44 cents per share, compared with $374 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts forecast EPS of 45 cents per share.
The news and information company reaffirmed its forecast of positive organic revenue growth for the year. During the first quarter, the company said organic revenue grew 1 percent.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc reports fiscal third quarter 2017 results
LONDON, April 6 Human rights campaigners have urged Formula One management to cancel next week's Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing the country's rulers of using the race to "whitewash" abuses and improve their image abroad.