(Adds link to graphic)
By Jennifer Saba
April 29 Thomson Reuters Corp's
first-quarter adjusted profit narrowly missed Wall Street
expectations on Wednesday as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on
results, but organic revenues rose due to increases in its legal
and tax & accounting businesses.
The news and information company showed flat revenue in its
biggest division that caters to banks and other financial
institutions, an improvement from quarters past.
Chief Executive Jim Smith said in an interview that the
company is off to a solid start this year.
"Operationally and financially we are on track where we
thought we would be," he said.
Factoring out acquisitions and currency changes, revenue
grew 1 percent during the first quarter to $3.04 billion, in
line with analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. However, when currency changes were factored in, total
revenue fell 3 percent.
The Financial & Risk division, which represents half of the
company's revenue, reported flat growth for the quarter at $1.5
billion. Sales outpaced cancellations and were positive in the
Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia.
Dan Dolev, an analyst with Jefferies, called the results at
Financial & Risk "encouraging" in a note to investors.
"Thomson Reuters appears on track to deliver on its promise
to post positive organic growth for the (full year) but
long-term retention for Eikon remains a key debate," he wrote,
citing the flagship product for financial clients. Jefferies
maintained the stock rating at "hold."
Organic revenue at the Legal division rose 3 percent to $810
million, while at the Tax & Accounting unit organic revenue
increased 7 percent to $373 million.
Thomson Reuters, which is the parent of Reuters News, is
still committed to the news division, Smith said, after the
departure of the division chief executive Andrew Rashbass. The
company is searching internally and externally for a new CEO, he
added.
Revenue at Reuters News rose 1 percent to $74 million.
Adjusted for special items, income was $353 million, or 44
cents per share, compared with $374 million, or 46 cents per
share, a year earlier. Analysts had forecast EPS of 45 cents per
share.
Currency reduced per-share adjusted earnings by 6 cents.
Smith said to combat currency swings the company is
adequately hedged for the year and is aligning its cost base
with its revenue base.
"In some ways you can't manage around currency fluctuation
when they swing that dramatically," he said.
The news and information company reaffirmed its forecast of
positive organic revenue growth for the year.
Shares of Thomson Reuters were unchanged in New York at
$40.86 and in Toronto C$48.99 in morning trade.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)