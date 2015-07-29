BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
* Northrop Grumman Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nTC7ho) Further company coverage:
July 29 Thomson Reuters Corp on Wednesday reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, excluding currency effects, helped by its Legal and Tax & Accounting businesses.
The news and information company said second-quarter net earnings were $281 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with $260 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted for special items, earnings were 52 cents per share. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Mylan provides update on meridian medical technologies', a Pfizer company, expanded voluntary worldwide recall of epipen® auto-injector