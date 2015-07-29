July 29 Thomson Reuters Corp on Wednesday reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, excluding currency effects, helped by its Legal and Tax & Accounting businesses.

The news and information company said second-quarter net earnings were $281 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with $260 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted for special items, earnings were 52 cents per share. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)