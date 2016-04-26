April 26 News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp on Tuesday reported flat first-quarter revenue, held steady by its Legal and Tax and Accounting businesses.

Revenue increased 1 percent to $2.79 billion from a year earlier before factoring in currency changes. It fell 1 percent when currency changes were factored into the results.

The company said sales of its products to financial customers were up in the quarter.

