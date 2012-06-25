Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
DUBAI, June 25 Thomson Reuters Corp said on Monday it has acquired privately held Zawya Ltd, an online service supplying business information in the Middle East and North Africa.
Zawya provides profiles of companies in the region, real-time news and research, and an online network for professionals, Thomson Reuters said.
Zawya has a partnership with Dow Jones Newswires, part of News Corp and a competitor of Thomson Reuters, to distribute the news agency's content.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Zawya shares were purchased from a group of shareholders led by Saffar, a Dubai-based investment group, Thomson Reuters said.
Thomson Reuters provides news and information to financial, legal, accounting and healthcare professionals. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by John Mair)
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.