* Q1 preliminary sales $673.7 mln vs est $594.1 mln

* Says robust demand for recreational vehicles and buses

* Shares up 8 pct in extended trade

Nov 2 Thor Industries' preliminary first-quarter sales rose 11 percent, topping analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand for its recreational vehicles and buses.

The company said sales in the first quarter were $673.7 million. Analysts, on an average, were looking for sales of $594.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company rose 8 percent to $26.84 in after-hours trading. They closed at $24.76 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)