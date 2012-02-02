* Q2 preliminary sales $596.4 mln vs est $551.1 mln
* RV sales up 15 pct to $500.7 mln
Feb 2 Thor Industries' preliminary
second-quarter sales rose 13 percent, beating analysts'
estimates, helped by strong demand for its recreational
vehicles.
The company reported second-quarter sales of $596.4 million.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting sales of $551.1 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Recreational vehicles sales rose 15 percent to $500.7
million. Bus sales were $95.7 million, up 7 percent.
Shares of the company closed at $30.98 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
