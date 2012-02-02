* Q2 preliminary sales $596.4 mln vs est $551.1 mln

Feb 2 Thor Industries' preliminary second-quarter sales rose 13 percent, beating analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand for its recreational vehicles.

The company reported second-quarter sales of $596.4 million. Analysts, on an average, were expecting sales of $551.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Recreational vehicles sales rose 15 percent to $500.7 million. Bus sales were $95.7 million, up 7 percent. Shares of the company closed at $30.98 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.