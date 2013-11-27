Nov 27 Researchers have found a higher rate of
dangerous blood clots forming in patients who received Thoratec
Corp's HeartMate II heart pump than had been seen in clinical
trials or prior experience, according to a study published on
Wednesday.
They also found that when blood clots do develop, they are
occurring closer to the time of HeartMate implantation than had
been previously observed. The findings were reported in the New
England Journal of Medicine.
The HeartMate II is a so-called LVAD, or left ventricular
assist device, that is used to keep alive heart patients who are
either ineligible for or awaiting a heart transplant. The
devices have been shown to significantly improve the quality of
life by assisting the heart's pumping function, primarily in
those with advanced heart failure.
Thoratec reported third quarter HeartMate sales of
$112.8 million out of total revenue of $126.4 million for the
period.
Researchers examined the outcomes of 895 HeartMate II
implants in 837 patients from 2004 through mid-2013 to try to
determine if there had been an increase in incidence of pump
thrombosis, or blood clots in or around the heart pump.
Since March 2011, they found clot formation had occurred in
8.4 percent of HeartMate II implants compared with a rate of 2.2
percent prior to that date.
They also noted that thrombosis was forming more rapidly
than had been previously observed in patients who received the
device after March 2011 -- a median time from implant of 2.7
months compared with 18.6 months prior to March 2011.
"There are no changes that have been made to the device
that the manufacturer has identified as potentially
responsible," Dr. Randall Starling, the study's lead author,
said in a telephone interview.
"From our data set, at this point in time we do not have an
explanation," said Starling, head of heart failure and cardiac
transplant management at the Cleveland Clinic.
Starling said researchers planned to collect comprehensive
data and work with Thoratec "and be in a position hopefully by
the middle of next year to have more detailed information."
Implant patients are typically treated with the blood
thinners warfarin and aspirin to prevent clots. Starling said
variations in anticoagulation therapy did not appear to account
for the increased clot risk.
HIGHER DEATH RATE
Overall, the incidence of pump thrombosis was low. There
were 72 pump thromboses found in 66 of the patients, researches
said. Pump thrombosis was defined as a blood clot found in or on
the Thoratec device during pump replacement, heart transplant or
autopsy, researchers said.
The death rate among patients who did not get an urgent
heart transplant or replacement pump was 48 percent at 90 days
after the thrombosis was diagnosed. Those who developed clots in
the pump and underwent a heart transplant or had their pump
replaced had a mortality rate roughly equivalent to those who
did not have a clot of about 10 percent.
Researchers also found levels of the enzyme lactate
dehydrogenase (LDH) in the blood had more than doubled in the
six weeks leading up to diagnosis of pump thrombosis. That
should be used as an important biomarker in helping to identify
patients at risk of developing dangerous clots, they said.
Data from the study was compiled by researchers at three
centers with extensive LVAD implantation experience - the
Cleveland Clinic, Duke University Medical Center in Durham,
North Carolina, and Washington University Barnes-Jewish Hospital
in St. Louis.
"The takeaway to me is that physicians and patients need to
realize that this is a known adverse event that can occur with
the pump that appears to occur more frequently than was
originally recognized," Starling said.
"When you see early signs of pump thrombosis, hopefully you
can abort it or stabilize it," Starling said. "If there are
signs and symptoms of recurrent heart failure from suspected
pump thrombosis, you intervene quickly if your index of
suspicion is high."
Researchers in the Journal article called for further
investigation of the increased clotting risk and said
"preventive and therapeutic strategies are urgently needed to
resolve this important safety issue."
"We recognize that LVADs provide life-sustaining treatment
for many patients with advanced heart failure. However,
recommendations for LVAD therapy should account for this
updated risk-benefit profile," the article concluded.
The study was undertaken after Cleveland Clinic physicians
observed an apparent increase in pump thrombosis in patients who
received the HeartMate II. The findings were reported to
Thoratec and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Thoratec, in an e-mailed statement, said survival of
HeartMate II patients has improved since the device's initial
clinical trial with six-month survival rates at 86 percent.
It said a report from a national registry of VAD implant
patients "suggests there has been a relatively small increase
(in thrombosis) since the clinical trial, although the rate
remains at a low level."