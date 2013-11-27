By Bill Berkrot
Nov 27 Researchers have found a higher rate of
dangerous blood clots in patients who received Thoratec Corp's
HeartMate II heart pump than had been seen in clinical trials or
prior experience, according to a study published on Wednesday.
They also found that when blood clots do develop, they are
occurring closer to the time of HeartMate implantation than had
been previously observed. The findings were reported in the New
England Journal of Medicine.
The HeartMate II is a so-called LVAD, or left ventricular
assist device, that is used to keep alive heart patients who are
either ineligible for or awaiting a heart transplant. The
devices have been shown to significantly improve the quality of
life by assisting the heart's pumping function, primarily in
those with advanced heart failure.
HeartMate is by far Thoratec's most important
product line. It reported third quarter HeartMate sales of
$112.8 million out of total revenue of $126.4 million.
Researchers examined the outcomes of 895 HeartMate II
implants in 837 patients from 2004 through mid-2013 to try to
determine if there had been an increase in incidence of pump
thrombosis, or blood clots in or around the heart pump.
Since March 2011, they found clot formation had occurred in
8.4 percent of HeartMate II implants compared with a rate of 2.2
percent prior to that date.
They also noted that thrombosis was forming on average 2.7
months after implant since March 2011 compared with a median of
18.6 months prior to that date.
"There are no changes that have been made to the device
that the manufacturer has identified as potentially
responsible," Dr. Randall Starling, the study's lead author,
said in a telephone interview.
"From our data set, at this point in time we do not have an
explanation," said Starling, head of heart failure and cardiac
transplant management at the Cleveland Clinic.
Starling said researchers planned to collect comprehensive
data and work with Thoratec "and be in a position hopefully by
the middle of next year to have more detailed information."
Dr. Alex Reyentovich, medical director of the LVAD program
at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, said the problem of
pump thrombosis had been observed at many centers.
"What's unique to this study is their reported incidence
seems to be quite a bit higher than what has been reported in
the mandatory registry for LVAD. It is worrisome," said
Reyentovich, who was not involved in the study.
"Unfortunately, for these patients there really are not
other options. This is a therapy of last resort," he added.
Implant patients are typically treated with the blood
thinners warfarin and aspirin to prevent clots.
Starling said variations in anticoagulation therapy did not
appear to account for the increased clot risk, but Reyentovich
said anticoagulation must be carefully determined and monitored
for each patient to minimize clot and serious bleeding risks.
HIGHER DEATH RATE
Overall, the incidence of pump thrombosis was low. There
were 72 pump thromboses found in 66 of the patients, researchers
said. Pump thrombosis was defined as a blood clot found in or on
the Thoratec device during pump replacement, heart transplant or
autopsy, researchers said.
The death rate among patients who did not get an urgent
heart transplant or replacement pump was 48 percent at 90 days
after the thrombosis was diagnosed. Those who developed clots in
the pump and underwent a heart transplant or had their pump
replaced had a mortality rate of about 10 percent, roughly
equivalent to those who did not have a clot.
Researchers also found levels of the enzyme lactate
dehydrogenase (LDH) in the blood had more than doubled in the
six weeks leading up to diagnosis of pump thrombosis. That
should be used as an important biomarker in helping to identify
patients at risk of developing dangerous clots, they said.
Data from the study was compiled by researchers at three
centers with extensive LVAD implantation experience - the
Cleveland Clinic, Duke University Medical Center in Durham,
North Carolina, and Washington University Barnes-Jewish Hospital
in St. Louis.
"The takeaway to me is that physicians and patients need to
realize that this is a known adverse event that can occur with
the pump that appears to occur more frequently than was
originally recognized," Starling said.
"When you see early signs of pump thrombosis, hopefully you
can abort it or stabilize it," Starling said. "If there are
signs and symptoms of recurrent heart failure from suspected
pump thrombosis, you intervene quickly if your index of
suspicion is high."
Researchers in the Journal article called for further
investigation of the increased clotting risk and said
"preventive and therapeutic strategies are urgently needed to
resolve this important safety issue."
"We recognize that LVADs provide life-sustaining treatment
for many patients with advanced heart failure. However,
recommendations for LVAD therapy should account for this
updated risk-benefit profile," the article concluded.
The study was undertaken after Cleveland Clinic physicians
observed an apparent increase in pump thrombosis in patients who
received the HeartMate II. The findings were reported to
Thoratec and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"We take every potential complication seriously and work
closely with clinicians to optimize all aspects of the patient
experience with HeartMate II," Thoratec Chief Executive Gary
Burbach said in an emailed statement.
Thoratec said survival of HeartMate II patients has improved
since the device's initial clinical trial with six-month
survival rates at 86 percent.