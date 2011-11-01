* Cuts FY rev view to $418-$423 million

Nov 1 Slower sales growth in the second half of 2011 prompted cardiac device maker Thoratec Corp to cut its full-year sales forecast, sending its shares down 14 percent after the bell.

Thoratec said third-quarter sales growth of its heart pumps in the United States slowed to 10 percent from a blistering 16 percent in the second quarter.

The company now expects full-year revenue of $418-$423 million, down from its prior forecast of $422-$430 million.

"Despite this modest change, though, we are raising our guidance range for earnings per share based primary early on our strong gross margin trend year-to-date," the company said on a call with analysts.

The Pleasanton, California-based company expects an adjusted full-year profit of $1.48-$1.52 a share, compared with its earlier forecast of $1.40-$1.50 per share.

Analysts on an average are expecting 2011 earnings of $1.49 per share, on revenue of $428.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Thoratec shares, which touched a year high on Friday, fell 14 percent to $30.10 in extended trading. They closed at $34.89 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)