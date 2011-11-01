* Cuts FY rev view to $418-$423 million
* Raises FY adj EPS view to $1.48-$1.52
* Q3 adj EPS $0.41 vs est $0.34
* Q3 rev $102.6 million vs est $103.6 million
* Shares down 14 percent after the bell
Nov 1 Slower sales growth in the second half of
2011 prompted cardiac device maker Thoratec Corp to cut
its full-year sales forecast, sending its shares down 14 percent
after the bell.
Thoratec said third-quarter sales growth of its heart pumps
in the United States slowed to 10 percent from a blistering 16
percent in the second quarter.
The company now expects full-year revenue of $418-$423
million, down from its prior forecast of $422-$430 million.
"Despite this modest change, though, we are raising our
guidance range for earnings per share based primary early on our
strong gross margin trend year-to-date," the company said on a
call with analysts.
The Pleasanton, California-based company expects an adjusted
full-year profit of $1.48-$1.52 a share, compared with its
earlier forecast of $1.40-$1.50 per share.
Analysts on an average are expecting 2011 earnings of $1.49
per share, on revenue of $428.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Thoratec shares, which touched a year high on Friday, fell
14 percent to $30.10 in extended trading. They closed at $34.89
on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)