Jan 25 Thoratec Corp said its
second largest shareholder Oracle Partners withdrew a proposal
calling for the cardiac-device maker to engage an investment
bank to consider strategic alternatives.
Thoratec said in a regulatory filing that Oracle withdrew
the proposal, which was received on Dec. 13, after the company
held talks with the investment management firm.
Earlier this month, the company was hit by a warning letter
from U.S. health officials for the late filing of two medical
device reports, following an inspection of its California
manufacturing facilities last year.
Oracle Investment Management held a 5.62 percent stake in
the company as of December 12, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Thoratec shares, which closed at $30.91 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq, were trading up marginally after the bell.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)