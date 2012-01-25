* Says Oracle's proposal asked co to consider strategic alternatives

Jan 25 Thoratec Corp said its second largest shareholder Oracle Partners withdrew a proposal calling for the cardiac-device maker to engage an investment bank to consider strategic alternatives.

Thoratec said in a regulatory filing that Oracle withdrew the proposal, which was received on Dec. 13, after the company held talks with the investment management firm.

Earlier this month, the company was hit by a warning letter from U.S. health officials for the late filing of two medical device reports, following an inspection of its California manufacturing facilities last year.

Oracle Investment Management held a 5.62 percent stake in the company as of December 12, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Thoratec shares, which closed at $30.91 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq, were trading up marginally after the bell. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)