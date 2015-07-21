July 21 Heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc is in talks to buy smaller rival Thoratec Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

While the two companies are in discussions, no final deal has been agreed, and Thoratec could also opt to seek a different buyer, the report said. (bloom.bg/1JeCCqi)

Pleasanton, California-based Thoratec's stock rose 27 percent to a record high on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. As of Monday's close, the implant maker was valued at about $2.65 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)