FRANKFURT Aug 6 German generic drugmaker Stada
said on Tuesday it was entering exclusive talks to
buy British over-the-counter drug manufacturer Thornton & Ross.
Stada will use cash on hand and existing free credit lines
to finance the acquisitions, the company said, without saying
how much it expected to pay for Thornton & Ross.
The British company generated sales of 66.2 million pounds
($101 million) in its financial year through the end of March
and an operating profit margin above the average for the Stada
group, the German company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6523 British pounds)
