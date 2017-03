Sept 10 Thorntons Plc :

* FY revenue rose 0.6 percent to 222.4 million stg

* Profit before tax and exceptional items increased by 60.4 percent to 7.5 million stg (2013: 4.7 million stg)

* FY EBIT margin increased to 4.5 percent (2013: 3.4 percent)

* Anticipate further growth in our UK commercial channel during first half of current financial year

* Will not be recommending payment of a dividend this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: