Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
July 9 Thorntons Plc :
* Profit for full year is anticipated to be in line with market expectations
* Overall sales in retail division declined by 11.1% with 11 stores being closed during Q4
* Consumer direct sales decreased by 2.0%, accounting for just over 2% of total revenue
* Board considers market expectations for FY ended 28 june 2014 are best defined by taking range of forecasts of PBT published by analysts who consistently follow group
* Current range of pre-exceptional PBT forecasts as at 8 July 2014, of which board is aware, is £7.0 mln to £7.2 mln, with consensus at £7.1m (FY2013: £4.7m restated)
* Total company sales for Q4 increased by 0.6%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.