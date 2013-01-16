LONDON Jan 16 Thorntons PLC : * Second quarter trading update for the 14 weeks up to and including 12th

January 2013 * Total sales increased by £4.5 million to £88.0 million, up 5.4 percent on

same period last year * Enter second half with profits in line with our expectations and ahead of

last year * Confident in our strategy but remain cautious given the continuing challenge

of the economic climate