UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
LONDON Jan 16 Thorntons PLC : * Second quarter trading update for the 14 weeks up to and including 12th
January 2013 * Total sales increased by £4.5 million to £88.0 million, up 5.4 percent on
same period last year * Enter second half with profits in line with our expectations and ahead of
last year * Confident in our strategy but remain cautious given the continuing challenge
of the economic climate
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher