May 18 British chocolate maker Thorntons Plc said its Chief Executive Jonathan Hart would step down by the end of June.

Chief Operating Officer Barry Bloomer will take on the role of interim CEO, it said.

Thorntons said it would begin a search for Hart's successor. The company did not cite any reason for the departure of Hart, who has been at the helm for the last four years. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)