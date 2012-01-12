* Total sales up 0.6 percent, below expectations; store
sales drop 6.8 pct
* Michael Killick becomes new finance director
* Promotional activity negatively impacted gross margins
* Shares fall 15 pct to lowest ever level
(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Jan 12 British chocolatier
Thorntons said sales over the Christmas period had been
below its expectations and its profitability would be hit by
heavy discounting, in a retail environment it called "extremely
tough".
Derbyshire-based Thorntons, which operates around 600 stores
across the UK and employs more than 4,000 staff, said sales in
its own stores declined in the 14 weeks to 7 January by 6.8
percent to 44.9 million pounds ($68.9 million).
Sales at its franchise arm fell 17.5 percent to 4.1 million
pounds.
Total sales of its products - including sales in
supermarkets and other stores - increased marginally by 0.6
percent to 83.7 million pounds, below the company's
expectations.
Thorntons also said Michael Killick, previously CFO at
clothing group Peacocks, will join the company as its new
finance director, to replace Mark Robson when he steps down in
February.
"We expect continued weakness in consumer sentiment
throughout 2012. This reaffirms our strategy to rebalance the
business, create a smaller retail estate, revitalise our brand
and most importantly restore profitability over the next three
years," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Thorntons issued a profit warning in December as hard-up
consumers stayed away from the 100-year-old group at one of its
most important times of the year.
The company's shares plummeted 34 percent after its board
said profits would fall short of expectations, having previously
announced plans to shut a third of its stores.
Heavy discounting to lure in cash-strapped consumers hit
margins for British high street retailers over the Christmas
period
"There has also been a high level of promotional activity
across the market," Thorntons said on Thursday. "This has been
evident across all our sales channels and has negatively
impacted our gross margins and consequently profitability in the
first half of the year as we stated in our December trading
update.
"Looking ahead, we have a strong spring range and our
commercial sales orders for Easter are in line with our
expectations," Thorntons added.
"We anticipate continued growth within this channel by the
year-end."
Shares in Thorntons opened down 15 percent to 12 pence on
Thursday, the company's lowest share price on record.
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
(Reporting by Philip Baillie, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)