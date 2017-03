Dec 23 British chocolate maker Thorntons Plc said it expects full-year earnings to be lower than last year due to a decline in second-quarter sales and warehousing problems at its UK commercial business in the run-up to Christmas.

Thorntons also said on Tuesday that it had seen a "significant reduction" in expected orders from the major grocers, who also took in stock later than anticipated. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)