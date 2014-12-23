(Adds details)
Dec 23 British chocolatier Thorntons Plc
said it expects lower earnings than last year due to a decline
in second-quarter sales and warehousing problems at its UK
commercial business in the run-up to Christmas.
Thorntons said on Tuesday that it had seen a "significant
reduction" in expected orders from the major grocers, who also
took in stock later than anticipated.
British grocers have been suffering in a market hit by price
deflation, stagnant wage growth and increased competition.
Cash-strapped consumers have been shopping around to save
money, shying away from big weekly shops and buying little and
often in local convenience stores or online.
"Short-term difficulties" at Thorntons' new, centralised
warehouse compounded its woes, with lost and late sales at its
UK commercial unit leading to missed promotional slots and
reorders.
Thorntons, which has already posted a drop in first-quarter
sales due to subdued consumer sentiment since Easter, said the
warehousing and distribution facility was now "working
normally".
