March 2 British chocolate maker Thorntons Plc said its profit fell 10 percent in the first half due to an unexpected cut in orders from two of its grocery partners and warehousing problems at its UK commercial business.

Profit before tax and exceptional items fell to 6.5 million pounds in the 28 weeks ended Jan. 10 from 7.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 8.2 percent to 128.2 million pounds. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)