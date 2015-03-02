MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 22
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 2 British chocolate maker Thorntons Plc said its profit fell 10 percent in the first half due to an unexpected cut in orders from two of its grocery partners and warehousing problems at its UK commercial business.
Profit before tax and exceptional items fell to 6.5 million pounds in the 28 weeks ended Jan. 10 from 7.2 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 8.2 percent to 128.2 million pounds. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.