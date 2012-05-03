* Q3 total sales fall 3 pct to 62.4 million stg
* Q3 like-for-like sales in own stores down 1.6 pct
May 3 Thorntons Plc said its quarterly
sales fell nearly three percent, as the British chocolatier's
ongoing store closures and a tough consumer environment bit into
sales of the chocolates it sells.
"We saw a good performance at Easter across all our
channels," Chief Executive Jonathan Hart said. "However, sales
of our all year-round products in the commercial channel were
lower as the difficult consumer environment continues."
The company, established by Joseph William Thornton in 1911,
has been struggling with lower demand as consumers have been
reluctant to loosen their purse strings in the face of rising
prices, subdued wage growth and high unemployment.
On Thursday, Thorntons reported that third-quarter total
sales fell about three percent to 62.4 million pounds ($101.11
million). Like-for-like sales were down 1.6 percent at stores it
owns.
Excluding store closures, total sales were broadly flat, the
company said.
Last year, Thorntons said it would shutter a third of its
stores over three years, and a tough Christmas in which it had
to discount heavily prompted the company to slash its
half-yearly dividend.
Shares of Derbyshire-based Thorntons closed at 25.88 pence
on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have shed 32
percent of their value since the company warned on profits late
last year.
($1 = 0.6171 British pounds)
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton
Cordeiro)