Feb 15 Thorntons waived its first-half dividend on the back of lower profits in the period, as the British chocolatier was forced to discount heavily to lure cash-strapped consumers to its stores.

High street stores have been slashing prices and sacrificing margins to attract penny-pinching consumers during the Christmas period, setting up a period of weak profits.

Thorntons, which sells through its own stores, franchises and commercial channels, also said it expects its sales mix to shift more towards third-party retailers, lowering its gross margins.

In the first half, sales from Thorntons' commercial channel contributed to 37.2 percent of overall sales, an increase of 330 basis points from the year-ago period.

Gross margins fell 4.2 percent to 42.5 percent.

Derbyshire-based Thorntons, which has been closing some shops, said sales in its own stores declined in the first half by 8 percent to 68.3 million pounds ($107 million).

Like other high street retailers, Thorntons is shrinking its retail store presence as lower sales prove unable to cover running costs at some stores.

The company said it would close 120 of its stores over the next three years, and explore opportunities to shutter an additional 60 stores.

"The strategy to reduce their own stores and grow via franchises has not been successful," Merchant Securities analyst Amisha Chohan said in a note to clients.

"The group is struggling to entice franchises despite reducing their fees ... and (paying for) half the set up fees."

Thorntons said the weak economic climate had led to slower-than-expected franchise growth and greater-than-anticipated closures.

LOWER PROFIT, H1 DIV SCRAPPED

The company's lower profit was expected as it issued a profit warning in December and flagged weak Christmas sales in January.

First-half pre-tax profit, before exceptional items, more than halved to 3.1 million pounds.

Despite weak sales at its bricks-and-mortar stores, the company's online sales grew 5 percent and Thortons said it expected its new website to launch after Easter.

Falling profits led the company to scrap its interim dividend. It paid out 1.95 pence to shareholders for the same period last year.

"The board will return to a progressive dividend policy as soon as the trading and prospects of the business allow," Thortons said in a statement.

Shares of the company were trading flat at 16.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)