By Liana B. Baker
Nov 2 Video game maker THQ Inc THQI.O
reported better-than-expected quarterly results and forecast a
strong holiday quarter, sending its shares up more than 12
percent in after-hours trading.
While the company appears to be turning a corner after a
string of disappointing results, restructuring announcements
and a falling share price, the company needs to deliver a major
hit this holiday season, when it makes the most of its
revenue.
"They crushed it during the quarter, but now its all about
their holiday pipeline," said Mike Hickey, a National Alliance
Capital Markets analyst.
Wall Street is closely watching the company's biggest
releases in the current fiscal third quarter, which are a crime
game called "Saints Row," a new wrestling title and a drawing
tablet called the "uDraw."
In a conference call, the company's finance chief, Paul
Pucino, said the company would post earnings of $1.20 per share
to $1.50 per share in the third quarter. The midpoint of this
range is above analysts' average expectations of $1.28 per
share.
With two weeks to go before the latest version of "Saints
Row" launches, Chief Executive Brian Farrell said the games
pre-orders were so far four times the last one.
Farrell said in an interview that "Saints Row," which is a
game involving gangs, could benefit from the buzz building
around the latest version of "Grand Theft Auto," the top-crime
themed game by THQ's larger rival, Take-Two Interactive
Software Inc (TTWO.O). Take-Two posted the first trailer for
its new game on Wednesday on the Internet.
"(Grand Theft Auto) sells 15 million to 20 million copies,
so I'm glad they are talking about our game in the same
breath," said Farrell, who admitted he watched the "Grand Theft
Auto" trailer on Friday.
THQ Inc said it plans to ship at least 3 million units of
"Saints Row" in this fiscal year.
Taking into account the deferral of digital revenue from
online games, THQ's net loss was $46.86 million, or 69 cents
per share in its second quarter than ended Sept 30, coming in
above analysts' average expectations of a loss of 83 cents per
share.
The "Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine" shooter game, which
came out in September, helped drive its quarterly results, the
company said.
Adjusted for digital revenue, THQ's sales rose 70 percent
to $119.6 million, which beat the $100.4 million analysts were
on average expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
THQ, which is known for its "WWE" games, said in August it
was shutting down some of its video game studios and cutting
200 jobs.
THQ shares rose 12 percent to $2.38 in after-hours trading
following the earnings announcement, up from their $2.13 close
in the regular session.
