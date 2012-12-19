SAN FRANCISCO Dec 19 Video game maker THQ Inc said Wednesday it filed for bankruptcy, and private investment firm Clearlake Capital Group has offered to buy its assets.

THQ has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to facilitate a sale of the assets of its operating business, including its four owned studios and games in development.

Shares of THQ were halted on the NASDAQ in the early afternoon.

