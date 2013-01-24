BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
Jan 24 Videogame maker THQ Inc said it received court approval to sell its assets to various buyers for about $72 million and will split up following the sale.
The company will sell Relic Studios to Japanese video game software developer Sega Corp for $26.6 million while Koch Media GmbH will buy Volition Inc and video game "Metro: Last Light" for $22.3 million and $5.9 million, respectively.
Volition is the maker of THQ's best selling "Saints Row" series. The company's publishing businesses, Vigil Games and certain other intellectual properties were not part of the sale process.
"South Park: The Stick of Truth", a role-play video game based on the popular U.S. animated television series "South Park" is being sold to Ubisoft LLC for $3.3 million.
THQ received court approval earlier this month for a longer bankruptcy auction process that allowed other parties to bid for its assets, after it reached an agreement with a committee representing unsecured creditors.
The company appointed private investment firm Clearlake Capital Group as the "stalking horse" or lead bidder for the entire company and asked the court for an unusually quick auction.
The move was criticized by the company's unsecured creditors who said it gave an unfair advantage to Clearlake and was designed to specifically thwart other potential bidders.
"While we had hoped that the restructuring process would allow the company to remain intact, I am heartened that the majority of our studios and games will continue under new ownership," said THQ Chief Executive Brian Farrell.
The case is In Re: THQ Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware. No:12-13398.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.