* Shares fall more than 10 pct

* Investors skeptical about company's turnaround

* THQ lays off 200 workers, shutters 2 studios

By Liana B. Baker

NEW YORK, Aug 10 Shares of THQ Inc THQI.O hit a 16-year low on Wednesday, as investors balked at the video game publisher's plans to turn around its slumping business.

The company's shares touched $1.79, their lowest since 1995, before recovering slightly to end 10.45 percent lower at at $1.80.

The drop came a day after THQ said it was shuttering two development studios in Australia and eliminating a development team in Phoenix, Arizona. It also said it would stop making one of its motocross video games. The moves will cut about 200 jobs.

The company, which makes games such as "Saints Row" and "SpongeBob SquarePants," has been telling investors for several quarters that it is shifting its business from making games based on children's movies to more profitable titles aimed at young males. Investors now doubt it will be a smooth transition.

"Investors have become extremely skeptical of THQ," said Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter. "Honestly, THQ has been saying they've been in a turnaround since 2008."

Standard and Poor's said in research note on Wednesday that it is "skeptical that the company will be successful in developing online games, given increased competition."

Companies like THQ that make video games for home consoles have been struggling to adapt as the fastest growth in $65 global billion video game industry now comes from free games on the Internet for cellphones and Facebook. Zynga, which makes games for Facebook, filed with regulators on July 1 for an initial public offering of up to $1 billion.

The company had no further comment on Wednesday.

THQ announced its restructuring plans less than a month after it released weaker-than-expected quarterly results and slashed its annual earnings forecast. (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)