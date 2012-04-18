April 18 THQ Inc raised its fourth-quarter revenue outlook, helped mainly by strong sales of its video game Saints Row: The third.

The video game company expects to report adjusted net sales of $160 million to $170 million, up from its previous outlook of $130 million to $150 million.

It now expects a loss of 10 cents to 20 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared with its prior expecations of a loss of 35 cents to 50 cents per share. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)