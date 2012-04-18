(Adds bullets, details from statement, background)

* Sees Q4 rev $160-$170 mln vs prior view of $130-$150 mln

* Sees Q4 shr loss $0.10-$0.20 vs prior view of $0.35-$0.50 loss per share

April 18 THQ Inc expects to lose less money in the fourth quarter than it had previously forecast, helped by strong sales of its video games Saints Row: The Third and UFC Undisputed 3.

The company, which recently cut jobs at several of its development studios, now expects a loss of 10 cents to 20 cents per share for the quarter ended March, down from its prior expectation of a loss of 35 cents to 50 cents per share.

THQ also raised its adjusted net sales outlook to $160 million to $170 million from $130 million to $150 million.

Saints Row: The Third has shipped more than 4 million units to date, the company said in a statement.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 41 cents per share, on revenue of $142.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which received a Nasdaq delisting notice late in January, closed at 45 cents on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. THQ has until July 23 for its shares to close above $1 for at least ten straight sessions.