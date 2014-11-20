UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 Thrace Plastics Co SA
* 9M turnover at 212.4 million euros versus 193.7 million euros year ago
* 9M gross profit at 39.6 million euros versus 34.3 million euros year ago
* 9M EBIT at 11.2 million euros versus 7.8 million euros year ago
* 9M EBITDA at 17.7 million euros versus 14.6 million euros year ago
* Sees Q4 turnover and operating profit higher than year ago
* Net bank debt on Sep. 30, 2014 at 36.4 million euros
* Says weakening of the dollar and increased demand for the technical fabrics unit's products reasons for Q3 upward trend Source text: bit.ly/1p221eD
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources