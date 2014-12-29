Dec 29 Thrace Plastics Co SA :

* Decides to increase share capital by 7,215,139.20 euros ($8.79 million)

* Capital increase to be done with capitalisation of 6,839,561.31 euros reserves and nominal share price increase from 0.50 to 0.66 euros

* Decides to pay 0.025 euros per share that it comes from reserves under law 4172/2013

* Decides to launch buyback program up to 10 percent of Company's shares, up to a total of 4,288,908 shares between 0.66 and 2.50 euros

Source text: bit.ly/13OH2Cj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)