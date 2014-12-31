(Corrects typo (Greece instead of greece))

Dec 31 Thrace Plastics Co SA :

* Announces establishment of plant for production of waterproof products in Thrace, Greece

* Says the plant will operate under joint venture of the Company and Eurobent Sp.zo.o.

* Says the plant will be in full operation by the end of Feb. 2015

* Says the plant will use advanced methods of production via Geosynthetic Clay Liner - GCL

* Says proceeds with establishment of plant in order to further expand in area of technical fabrics

