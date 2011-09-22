Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 Danish satellite and radio communications equipment maker Thrane & Thrane has agreed with British satellite operator Inmarsat to manufacture broadband terminals for Inmarsat's Global Xpress network.
Thrane & Thrane did not provide financial details, but said it aimed to launch terminals for the Global Xpress network in conjunction with the planned commercial introduction of the network in 2013.
The company said it aimed to gain a strong foothold in the Ka-band market.
"The world merchant fleet has a rapidly growing need for constant ship-to-shore communication...and that increases demand for reliable high-speed connectivity with global coverage," Thrane & Thrane said.
The Global Xpress agreement with Inmarsat will enable Thrane & Thrane to meet the growing demand for data communication more efficiently in the future, it said.
Thrane & Thrane, which manufactures communications equipment for use on land, at sea and in the air, already supplies equipment for Inmarsat services, so the deal marks an expansion of its relationship with Inmarsat. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Cowell)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.