COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 Danish satellite and radio communications equipment maker Thrane & Thrane has agreed with British satellite operator Inmarsat to manufacture broadband terminals for Inmarsat's Global Xpress network.

Thrane & Thrane did not provide financial details, but said it aimed to launch terminals for the Global Xpress network in conjunction with the planned commercial introduction of the network in 2013.

The company said it aimed to gain a strong foothold in the Ka-band market.

"The world merchant fleet has a rapidly growing need for constant ship-to-shore communication...and that increases demand for reliable high-speed connectivity with global coverage," Thrane & Thrane said.

The Global Xpress agreement with Inmarsat will enable Thrane & Thrane to meet the growing demand for data communication more efficiently in the future, it said.

Thrane & Thrane, which manufactures communications equipment for use on land, at sea and in the air, already supplies equipment for Inmarsat services, so the deal marks an expansion of its relationship with Inmarsat. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Cowell)