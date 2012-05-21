* Sandell Asset Management has 5.8 pct stake in Thrane

* British firm Cobham's offer expires on Monday

* Thrane & Thrane shares trading below offer price

COPENHAGEN, May 21 British aero electronics group Cobham's efforts to gain full control of Thrane & Thrane faced a hurdle on Monday when a U.S. asset manager revealed it speaks for 5.8 percent of the Danish company.

The news came on the last day of Cobham's 275 million pound ($434.69 million) takeover offer for Thrane & Thrane which it wants to merge with its satellite communications business.

Thrane & Thrane said Sandell Asset Management had informed the mobile satellite and radio communications firm that it controls 331,051 shares and voting rights.

Cobham earlier this month sweetened its offer for Thrane & Thrane to 435 Danish crowns ($74.45) per share from an initial offer of 420. ($434.69 million).

Shares in the Danish firm were trading at 433.50 crowns at 1341 GMT, below Cobham's bid.

"One possibility is that they (Sandell) could hope to get a higher price for the shares," Thrane & Thrane spokesman John Alexandersen said.

He said he was not aware of Sandell's intentions and it was also not clear if Sandell had taken the stake itself, or managed the shares on behalf of other investors.

Cobham, which on May 8 said it had received acceptances for its offer from shareholders with 50.1 percent of Thrane & Thrane shares, has said it would initially be satisfied with gaining a majority, eventually aiming to get full control.

"In that respect, it may not be a major issue for Cobham," Alexandersen said. "It is still only 5.8 percent of the shares so I don't think it would be a deal breaker."

Cobham officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Officials at Sandell Asset Management's offices in London were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.6326 British pounds) ($1 = 5.8427 Danish crowns) (Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London; Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham)