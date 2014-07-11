Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MILAN, July 11 UK-based Threadneedle Asset Management has bought a stake of 2.2 percent in Italian online bank Fineco, which listed on the Italian stock market earlier this month.
UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, retains a 70 percent stake in Fineco after the listing. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.