(Adds comments by Homeland Security chief)
By David Shepardson
NEW YORK, March 1 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said on Wednesday it was exploring
what it could do to help law enforcement track down who has made
telephone threats to nearly 100 Jewish Community Centers across
the United States in recent months.
Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, on Wednesday
urged FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to grant a waiver to access phone
numbers used to call in threats and "help bring criminals to
justice."
An FCC spokesman said Pai "is actively exploring what steps
the FCC can take quickly to help Jewish Community Centers and
law enforcement combat these threats." He did not say if Pai
would grant the waiver.
Homeland Security chief John Kelly said on Wednesday he had
directed the department to "heighten our outreach and support to
enhance public safety" in light of the threats.
Department officials had offered protective measures and
other support in a conversation with directors of the Jewish
Community Center Association of North America, Kelly said in a
statement.
Schumer's letter said bomb threats were simultaneously made
to JCCs in 11 states on Monday - the fifth wave of threats in
the past two months.
The letter noted that the Middletown School District in New
York state was inundated last year by phone calls making
terrorism threats from anonymous numbers. In that case, then-FCC
Chairman Tom Wheeler worked to approve a special waiver to
access the caller information of the individuals making the
threats, Schumer said.
