Jan 27 (Reuters_ - Oil and natural gas producer Three Rivers Operating Company Inc filed with the U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it intends to use the proceeds to repay debt under a revolving credit facility that had $286.5 million outstanding as of September-end.

Three Rivers is engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico and aims to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TROC".

The Austin, Texas-based company did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Credit Suisse will underwrite the offering.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)