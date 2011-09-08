By Johanna Somers
| BRUSSELS, Sept 8
BRUSSELS, Sept 8 British telecoms firm Three UK
said it should be allowed to join a mobile commerce
business set up in June by all its bigger rivals, or the joint
venture should be scrapped.
Three UK made the proposal in a complaint to the European
Commission about its exclusion from the creation of a one-stop
shop for advertisers, retailers and banks involved in mobile
commerce, a move it said had distorted competition.
Britain's three largest mobile operators -- Vodafone
, Telefonica and Everything Everywhere
(DTEGn.DE) -- set up the joint venture. Three UK is Britain's
smallest mobile operator with a market share of 9-10 percent.
"We are asking the Commission to take a clear view of what
is at stake for consumers and the dangerous precedent this move
could set across Europe for the incumbents to freeze out
challengers," Stephen Lerner, general counsel and regulatory
affairs director for Three UK, said.
"Instead of competing for the benefit of consumers, the
three operators that hold 90 percent of the UK market have
engaged in a cosy collaboration and closed ranks against
competition," Lerner said.
Competition in the British mobile market is fierce -- there
are 80 million subscribers in a country of 60 million people --
and new entrants often complain about being excluded.
Mobile commerce products include mobile phones that can make
mobile payments, credit or debit payments -- a market that is
expected to grow rapidly in coming years, providing a
potentially vast revenue stream to providers.
Japan, South Korea and several developing countries already
make wide use mobile payments and several U.S. companies have
also been developing mobile commerce services.
Head of telecoms research for Espirito Santo, Will Draper,
said: "I can see why they feel disappointed -- the fact is that
they are not a significant player in UK mobile market."
Everything Everywhere, Telefonica and Vodafone said Three
being excluded from the joint venture did not mean it would not
benefit from the technology.
"Everything Everywhere, Telefonica and Vodafone felt it made
sense to bring their expertise and experience together to get
the venture up and running as quickly as possible, before
turning to the industry for further participation," they said.
"(We) have begun discussion with the European Commission and
expect to have further discussion and make a formal submission
later this year."
The Commission said it was too early to comment on Three
UK's submission, which constitutes the earliest phase of what
could lead to an antitrust investigation.
Three UK has also been battling larger operators over
lowering termination rates -- fees given to competitors when
consumers call out of their operator's network. The case has
been looked at by Britain's regulator, Ofcom.
