BRUSSELS, Sept 5 Belgian biopharmaceutical company ThromboGenics said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement with British peer Bicycle Therapeutics to develop and launch new drugs to treat opthalmic diseases.

ThromboGenics said it would seek to use Bicycle's peptides, tiny particles which could be used to treat diabetic macular edema, a leading cause of vision loss in adults, particularly those with diabetes.

ThromboGenics, which specialises in eye treatment, will pay Bicycle an undisclosed upfront fee and payments related to development and regulatory milestones. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)