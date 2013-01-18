BRIEF-Virbac FY operating profit 69.0 million euros, up 100 percent
* FY operating profit 69.0 million euros ($73.59 million), up 100 percent
BRUSSELS Jan 18 Thrombogenics * Thrombogenics receives positive chmp opinion for jetrea * Thrombogenics says anticipates final decision by the European commission
within the next 2 to 3 months
* FY operating profit 69.0 million euros ($73.59 million), up 100 percent
March 10 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
* Medtronic plc says medicare reimbursement for leadless pacemaker available for use in u.s.