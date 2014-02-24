BRIEF-Paion FY net loss shrinks to 20.1 million euros
* Cash position of 30.1 million euros ($32.32 million) as of Dec. 31, 2016
BRUSSELS Feb 24 ThromboGenics NV : * To explore strategic options for the company * Decision to increase the company's ability to realize the significant commercial potential of jetrea in the US * Thr.br-says the board has retained Morgan Stanley to help with the strategic review process
* Says final outcome of rights issue shows that offering was subscribed for by shareholders to about 91.5 pct
* Said on Wednesday that the share capital increase of 2.2 million euros ($2.4 million) had been fully subscribed