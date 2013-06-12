BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
BRUSSELS, June 12 Belgian biotech group Thrombogenics said on Wednesday that it received a positive initial recommendation from British healthcare body NICE that its eye drug Jetrea qualify for reimbursement to patients.
The company said a final decision is expected in the third quarter of this year. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: