BRIEF-Safe Orthopaedics expands into Germany and appoints Jochen Esser as Head of Sales Germany
* Expands into Germany and appoints Jochen Esser as Head of Sales Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, Sept 2 Belgian biotech group Thrombogenics said on Monday that its main drug Jetrea, which treats eye disease, was recommended for reimbursement by British healthcare cost watchdog NICE.
Jetrea, which treats vitreomacular adhesion, an ageing-related vision problem that can lead to blindness, was recommended for full reimbursement, also for those patients with early stage symptoms, Thrombogenics said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Expands into Germany and appoints Jochen Esser as Head of Sales Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 6 Two of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans joined four Democrats on Monday in demanding that the White House provide more information about an executive order that has sown confusion among international organizations involved in family planning, AIDS treatment and other healthcare issues.
* Hawkes Bay Master Investors (Cayman) L.P. reports 5.28 percent passive stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc as on February 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2lwx5ah] Further company coverage: