BRUSSELS Aug 16 Belgian biotech firm Thrombogenics said Canadian regulator Health Canada had approved its eye drug Jetrea, the first approval the drug has received outside of the United States and Europe.

Outside of the United States, Jetrea is marketed by Novartis unit Alcon, Thrombogenics said.

Jetrea treats symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion, an age-related condition which can lead to blindness. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)