BRIEF-Bastide le Confort Medical H1 net income group share stable at 3.5 million euros
* H1 revenue 106.4 million euros versus 95.1 million euros year ago
BRUSSELS Aug 16 Belgian biotech firm Thrombogenics said Canadian regulator Health Canada had approved its eye drug Jetrea, the first approval the drug has received outside of the United States and Europe.
Outside of the United States, Jetrea is marketed by Novartis unit Alcon, Thrombogenics said.
Jetrea treats symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion, an age-related condition which can lead to blindness. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* H1 revenue 106.4 million euros versus 95.1 million euros year ago
FRANKFURT, March 6 Two pairings of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value the German generic drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
* Expands into Germany and appoints Jochen Esser as Head of Sales Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)