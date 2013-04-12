BRUSSELS, April 12 ThromboGenics, the
Belgian biotechnology company whose main product was approved in
Europe last month, said it will receive a 45 million euro ($59
million) milestone payment following the eye treatment's British
launch.
The payment is significant for ThromboGenics, which last
month entered Belgium's blue chip BEL20 index. In 2012 it
made 75 million euros in revenues, thanks to payments linked to
the deal with Novartis, compared with 2.5 million
euros in 2011.
Novartis, which owns the rights to the drug outside the
United States, has launched the eye treatment Jetrea in Britain
and will make the payment once the first dose has been sold.
Jetrea is in the process of being checked by Britain's
healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE, a requirement for
it to be paid for by the country's state healthcare service.