BRUSSELS Feb 24 Belgian biotech group Thrombogenics said on Monday it was weighing unspecified "strategic options" for the company to improve the commercial success of its main product after disappointing sales in the United States.

U.S. sales of Jetrea, which treats vitreomacular adhesion, an ageing-related condition that can lead to blindness, had fallen short of the company's own expectations, it said in a statement.

"The Board has made this decision to explore alternative options for the company to increase its ability to realize the significant commercial potential of Jetrea in the U.S. market. We are starting the strategic exercise with an open mind," Chief Executive Patrik De Haes said.

Thrombogenics was not immediately available to elaborate on what kind of scenario the board was considering. The company said it had hired Morgan Stanley as an advisor. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Andrew Heavens)